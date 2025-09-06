MRC Global Inc. $MRC Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MRC Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MRC opened at $15.07 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

