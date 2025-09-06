N-able (NYSE:NABL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price objective (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.62. N-able has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. N-able’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other N-able news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 1,030.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in N-able by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in N-able by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in N-able by 1,970.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in N-able by 1,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

