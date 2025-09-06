National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 217.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 192,031 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $20,338,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $140,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in National CineMedia by 87.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 30.6% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.