NatWest Group plc $NWG Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

