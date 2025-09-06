Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.03. Bank of America now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Navient shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 371,965 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
