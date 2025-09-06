Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.03. Bank of America now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Navient shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 371,965 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Navient Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Navient by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navient by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

