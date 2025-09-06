Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 548,800.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.