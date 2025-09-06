Needham & Company LLC Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $180.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.