Neogen Corporation $NEOG Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,973 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 757,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,220 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $118,000. Samjo Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,942.2% during the first quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 608,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 588,445 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.9% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 18.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after buying an additional 1,343,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.75 on Friday. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. William Blair cut Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

