Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 330,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $144.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.