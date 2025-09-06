NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) vs. Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Head to Head Review

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextNRG and Zeons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -106.12% N/A -304.49% Zeons N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextNRG and Zeons”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 6.89 -$16.19 million ($6.67) -0.23 Zeons N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zeons has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNRG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNRG and Zeons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 0 1 1 1 3.00 Zeons 0 0 0 0 0.00

NextNRG presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Zeons.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of NextNRG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextNRG beats Zeons on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Zeons

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products. The company was formerly known as U.S. Sustainable Energy Corporation and changed its name to Zeons Corporation in February 2010. The company is based in Natchez, Mississippi.

