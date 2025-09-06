Nicola Mining FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Noble Financial

Get Nicola Mining alerts:

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nicola Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Nicola Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NIM stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -0.51. Nicola Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.34.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Further Reading

