Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

