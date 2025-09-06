NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $51.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

