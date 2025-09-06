Noble Financial Estimates Century Lithium FY2026 Earnings

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LCE opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.22. Century Lithium has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.