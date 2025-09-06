Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading 4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday after BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a hold rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas now has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nokia traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. 9,608,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,759,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Nokia Trading Down 1.0%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,550,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nokia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.