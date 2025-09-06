Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Certara by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Certara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Certara by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.52 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

