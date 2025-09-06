Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,013,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $6.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

