Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.88. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $30,213,955 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

