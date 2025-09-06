Northern Trust Corp Has $10.50 Million Position in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,180,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCB stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

