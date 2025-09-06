Northern Trust Corp Has $9.01 Million Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 451,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.26 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.