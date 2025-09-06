Northern Trust Corp Has $9.18 Million Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.14. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

