Northern Trust Corp Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 1,606.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLNK opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.58 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

