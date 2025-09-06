Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,569 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,834.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

ECPG stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.42 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

