Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,794 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,053,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 985,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 914.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,209,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

