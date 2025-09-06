Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,001 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 50.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 98.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $1,445,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,328,624. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.