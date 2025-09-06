Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,226 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,430,527. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 124,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,497.54. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,019,020 shares of company stock valued at $47,765,813 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.