Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,206,524 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,712 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

