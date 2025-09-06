Northland Capmk Expects Increased Earnings for Rezolve AI

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RZLV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

