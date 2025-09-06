Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,189 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.8%

PZZA stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

