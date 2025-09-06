Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 241,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $781.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

