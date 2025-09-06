Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

EUFN stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

