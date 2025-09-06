Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTS stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.26%.

VTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

