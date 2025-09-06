Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF $RSPS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of RSPS opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

