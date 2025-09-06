Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Elastic by 134.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE ESTC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $479,221.74. Following the transaction, the executive owned 165,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,651.13. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $495,560.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,236.35. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

