Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

BAM stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

