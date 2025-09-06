Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Reddit alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,426 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $1,415,519.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,264.60. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total value of $6,732,651.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at $289,952,251.95. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,777 shares of company stock worth $88,790,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Stock Up 3.5%

RDDT stock opened at $240.19 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $253.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.