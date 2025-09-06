Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.