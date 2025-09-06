Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $131,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.7%

IAK stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

