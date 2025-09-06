Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $135,000 Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF $FSEC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 422.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth $390,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

FSEC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

