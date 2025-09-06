Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $94,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $145.07 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $73,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,170.82. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $4,911,400. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

