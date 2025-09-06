Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,684,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 792,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Range Resources by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after buying an additional 539,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,396,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 439,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

