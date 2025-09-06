Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 966.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 243,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 114,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,863,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.89. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

