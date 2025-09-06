Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 124.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 136,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.