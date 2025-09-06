Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $45.91 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.