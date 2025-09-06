Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,956 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

