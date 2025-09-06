Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 78 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $230.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

