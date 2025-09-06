Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF $QVML

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,630 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of QVML stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

