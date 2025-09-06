Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 172 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,594,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

