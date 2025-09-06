Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,585 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF $FCG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Shares of FCG opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

