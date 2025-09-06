Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 903 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $DFP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 990,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

